Former Manchester United man Ethan Galbraith has now been linked with Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough.

Galbraith will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer amid reported interest from Sunderland and North East rivals Newcastle United and now Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old Belfast-born midfielder joined the Red Devils in 2017 and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, first with Doncaster Rovers and then at Salford City this term.

As well as Sunderland Newcastle United and Middlesbrough, Championship club Stoke City and thought to be interested alongside League One outfit Derby County.

“After 6 years, my time has come to an end with this magnificent club. I want to thank the club, coaching staff & players for helping me become a better player, a better person and for making me feel at home,” Galbraith recently wrote on Instagram, confirming his Manchester United departure.

“My earliest ambition as a boy was to become a professional footballer and I’m forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and support to fulfil that dream. It’s been a privilege & I feel very fortunate to have been able to represent the club.

“I step into the next chapter of my career a more mature well-rounded person and I’m excited for what’s next…”

Galbraith has earned two international caps for Northern Ireland and could link up with his international teammates Dan Ballard and Trai Hume if he makes the switch to the Stadium of Light with Manchester World reporting that Sunderland are interested in him this summer.

