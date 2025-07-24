Sunderland have unveiled their latest hummel kit and accompanying range

Sunderland have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Hummel’s latest effort reimagines the design from the 1986-88 seasons, and sees the club crest move into a central position. The new shirt also is heavily inspired by the new Keel Crossing bridge, set to open for the new season to connect the ground with the city centre.

The shirt will go on sale at 8am tomorrow online and at the club store alongside a number of other products, including goalkeeper kits, a red and white anthem jacket, a pre-match top, a quarter zip jacket, and ‘Sun’Lun’ hoodie and t-shirt. There will be a special event at the club store to mark the launch, at which fans will have the chance to have their photo taken with the Championship play-off trophy.

The shirt will be worn for the first time at the club’s pre-season friendly with Hearts on Saturday afternoon. The club have said of the new shirt: “The 2025-26 home shirt draws inspiration from the iconic 1986-88 design, marking a return to a centrally positioned crest for the first time since the 1990s.

“Modern detailing brings Wearside to life through the kit’s design. The white stripes feature a subtle vertical pattern inspired by the designs of the brand-new Keel Crossing bridge.

“The bridge’s outline also features at the nape of the neck, with the phrase ‘Connecting The City & Stadium’ printed on the inside collar. The kit speaks to the exciting future for our city and football club and how both are intimately connected.”

Why Sunderland’s shirt will look slightly different for the players

Sunderland have also confirmed that there will be a slight difference between the player-issue shirts and that on sale to fans. This is on order to meet Premier League regulations, with the player-issue shirt featuring a panel for the name and numbers on the back.

A club statement said: “The on-field shirt worn during Premier League matches features a solid panel to accommodate player numbers, in line with league requirements. However, after holding detailed discussions with the Premier League throughout the summer, the Club will only retail a fully striped-back version for supporters, preserving the traditional look of our home shirt. This decision was reviewed recently with representatives of our fan groups and agreed that in future seasons we will open up dialogue to understand fan sentiment towards what is worn on field and sold at retail.”