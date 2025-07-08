Sunderland’s Premier League return has already triggered a wave of transfer speculation – from record-breaking bids to free-agent swoops and links to big-name internationals. But what would it look like if Régis Le Bris was handed a blank cheque and built a brand-new squad from scratch?

We’ve pulled together a light-hearted and completely hypothetical starting XI and bench made up entirely of players linked with Sunderland in recent weeks. From Real Madrid prospects to seasoned Premier League operators, this gallery captures the scale of the ambition – and the madness – of the summer window.

Of course, the Black Cats won’t sign all of these players. Key figures like Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda are expected to remain central to the project in 2025–26. But with close to £262million in rumoured transfer targets, this is what an all-new Sunderland side could look like if the gossip came true. Take it with a pinch of salt – and dive into the full gallery below:

GK: Sam Johnstone – £10m – Wolverhampton Wanderers Sam Johnstone is currently with Wolves after a £10million move from Crystal Palace, but his long-term role remains uncertain with competition for the No.1 shirt at Molineux. Sunderland have been monitoring several goalkeepers amid doubts over Anthony Patterson's future, and Johnstone's Premier League experience and distribution ability could appeal to Régis Le Bris. While no formal approach has been reported, he remains a potential option should Wolves open the door to a deal later in the window.

LB: Reinildo – Free – Unattached Sunderland pulled off a smart piece of business by landing experienced left-back Reinildo on a free transfer following his departure from Atlético Madrid. The 31-year-old brings Champions League pedigree and defensive steel to Régis Le Bris' back line, and his arrival adds both depth and leadership ahead of the club's Premier League return.

CB: Wilfred Singo – £20m – AS Monaco AS Monaco's Wilfred Singo has been linked with Sunderland as a high-ceiling right-back option this window. With a reported price tag of £20million, he's seen as a powerful, athletic full-back capable of adapting to the Premier League's intensity.