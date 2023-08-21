Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has started and captained Sunderland in their opening three Championship games this season, partnering Dan Ballard in defence and keeping last year's player of the season Danny Batth out of the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Nien is currently entering the last year of a three-season contract signed back in 2021 with Sunderland Nation stating that the popular player is to pen fresh terms at the Academy of Light.

Their report claims that talks are at "a highly advanced stage" and that Sunderland and O'Nien are expecting a conclusion in the next few days.

What has Luke O'Nien said about his time at Sunderland recently?

O'Nien celebrated five years at Sunderland earlier this summer after signing for the club under then-manager Jack Ross and former co-owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Since then, O'Nien has appeared 223 times for Sunderland in all competitions and was part of the side that won the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley Stadium and then promotion to the Championship via the play-offs the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today I celebrate five years since I joined this incredible club," O'Nien said of the milestone. "My family and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming us in as your own & the incredible memories that have come with our time on Wearside! Let's have some more."

What has Tony Mowbray said about Luke O'Nien recently?

"Luke O'Nien has been amazing and I find it difficult to pick a team without him in it at the moment," Mowbray said earlier this month.

"He brings composure, he brings quality with the ball, he sees the spaces and steps into them. He steps past the striker with the ball and picks the pass into midfield, which helps the fluency of our team.

"With total respect to Danny, that's not his game. Danny's strengths are dealing with set plays, goal kicks and organising the defence and the midfield in front.