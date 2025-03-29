This afternoon will also be a significant one for Millwall boss Alex Neil, who will be returning to Wearside having guided Sunderland to League One promotion in 2022.

And speaking in a press conference earlier this week, the Scot took the time to reflect on his stint in the North East.

He said: “I absolutely loved it. It was one of those ones where I knew it was a job I needed to go and get them up. They had been so close for four or five years. It was one where people said: ‘It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice – it’s a hard one and everyone has tried to do it’. But that, in itself, makes you determined to go and give it a bash, if you’re lucky enough to get the job.

“Fortunately when I met them what I wanted and what I had done in the past I felt it sort of aligned. I’d went in and taken Norwich up mid-season. I’d taken Hamilton up in my first season. At that stage I had done Preston, which was a bit different for four years and steadily built that.