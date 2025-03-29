Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Updates as Trai Hume hands Black Cats victory and Luke O'Nien misses late penalty
Sunderland return to Championship action this afternoon as they host Millwall on Wearside.
The Black Cats will be eager to return to winning ways having lost their final match before the international break, slumping to a 3-0 away defeat at the hands of Coventry City.
For their part, Millwall are still in the race for a play-off spot, and find themselves six points adrift of the top six heading into the weekend. But how will the action play out this afternoon? You can follow all the updates throughout the afternoon in our live blog below, starting with team news at around 2pm...
Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Live updates from the Stadium of Light
Key Events
- Sunderland 1-0 Millwall: Trai Hume gives Black Cats early lead, Luke O'Nien misses late penalty
Welcome!
Sunderland are back in Championship action this afternoon, hosting Alex Neil’s Millwall at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats will be looking to return to winning ways after a disappointing run prior to the international break.
Regis Le Bris is facing something of a defensive injury crisis, with Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins, and Jenson Seelt all set to miss out on today’s clash.
Team news expected at 2pm, and it could be an interesting one...
Alex Neil on his time at Sunderland
This afternoon will also be a significant one for Millwall boss Alex Neil, who will be returning to Wearside having guided Sunderland to League One promotion in 2022.
And speaking in a press conference earlier this week, the Scot took the time to reflect on his stint in the North East.
He said: “I absolutely loved it. It was one of those ones where I knew it was a job I needed to go and get them up. They had been so close for four or five years. It was one where people said: ‘It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice – it’s a hard one and everyone has tried to do it’. But that, in itself, makes you determined to go and give it a bash, if you’re lucky enough to get the job.
“Fortunately when I met them what I wanted and what I had done in the past I felt it sort of aligned. I’d went in and taken Norwich up mid-season. I’d taken Hamilton up in my first season. At that stage I had done Preston, which was a bit different for four years and steadily built that.
“Before that I was really known for ‘try and get us up – see where we go’. It was nice to get back to that. It was a different kind of job because expectation is there. There was no grey area. If you’ve got us up you’ve succeeded and if you don’t you have failed. But I like working in that black and white scenario.”
Regis Le Bris names his starting XI
Just the two changes from the Sunderland head coach, who brings in Alan Browne at right-back, with Trai Hume switching to left-back in place of the injured Dennis Cirkin. Wilson Isidor replaces Eliezer Mayenda at the point of attack.
Sunderland XI: Anthony Patterson; Alan Browne, Luke O’Nien, Chris Mepham, Trai Hume; Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg; Patrick Roberts, Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle.
Subs: Simon Moore, Joe Anderson, Eliezer Mayenda, Oliver Bainbridge, Milan Aleksic, Tommy Watson, Harrison Jones, Thomas Lavery, Ben Middlemas.
Millwall starting XI
Former Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly starts for Millwall
Browne at right-back
With so many defensive injuries to consider, Le Bris’ hand has been forced somewhat, and his solution is to drop Alan Browne in at right-back with Trai Hume swapping over to the left flank.
Certainly one to watch this afternoon, with the Republic of Ireland international having never played there before for Sunderland...
Connolly aiming for bizarre double
If Millwall striker Aaron Connolly scores today, it will be the second time he has found the back of the net in this fixture this season, with the Irishman having bagged his one and only Sunderland goal in the reverse clash at The Den in November.
A potential future pub quiz question that the Black Cats will no doubt looking to prevent...
Ten minutes to go...
Kick-off not far away...
KICK-OFF
We’re underway at the Stadium of Light...
BIG CHANCE
Sunderland come flying out of the blocks. First Chris Rigg slips Wilson Isidor through on goal, but he is denied one-on-one, then Jobe Bellingham’s rebound is blocked. Moments later, Rigg then has a header saved. Bright start from the hosts.
So close!
Wonderful interplay from Jobe and Isidor in the middle, and the teenager releases Patrick Roberts down the right. The winger cuts inside, but his effort is deflected narrowly wide.
Yellow card
First caution of the contest as Jobe goes in the book for a lunge in the centre of midfield.
Seventeen minutes gone and it’s been a promising enough start from Sunderland; Millwall trying to keep possession and take the sting out of the contest, the hosts constantly seeking to hit them on the break. Rigg in particular looks well up for it. Still 0-0.
GOAL - Sunderland 1-0 Millwall - Trai Hume
And just like that, Sunderland lead. A well-worked corner routine between Mundle and Roberts leads to a sweeping ball into the back post, and Trai Hume is there to lash it home on the volley. Well-deserved for the Black Cats!
Yellow card
Chris Mepham is shown a yellow for a pull-back in the final third.
Chris Rigg is currently down injured, looks to be in some discomfort...
Rigg returns to the fray and is seemingly okay.
No love lost here for Aaron Connolly either, the ex-Sunderland man is playing on the right for Millwall, and has been brought down a number of times already.
Smart play from Sunderland to work the ball out wide to Mundle. The winger cuts inside in customary fashion, but can only lash his effort beyond the far post.
Penalty shout
Another efficient move from the hosts leads to Mundle playing a through ball into the path of Isidor. The Frenchman goes down under pressure from his defender, but referee Robert Madley waves away the home support’s claims.
