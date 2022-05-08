Sunderland midfielder wanted by Premier League strugglers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton plus Aston Villa have all also previously been credited with an interest in Neil, highly rated on Wearside.

Burnley are battling to avoid relegation and the Sun report they continue to keep tabs on him despite Sean Dyche’s recent sacking.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are battling for promotion back to the Championship.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

They face Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final second leg of their League One play-off tie on Monday evening.

Speaking back in March and having been rested by head coach Alex Neil, the Sunderland midfielder opened up about his form.

Neil said: "Obviously no player wants a rest but when somebody actually tells you you need a rest sometimes you realise it probably was a good decision.

“My performances from January onwards probably weren’t good enough by my own standard and I was very frustrated by that.