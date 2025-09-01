Sunderland midfielder set for Middlesbrough loan move amid fierce competition

Sunderland transfer news: Alan Browne is set for a loan exit.

Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne is poised for a loan move to North East neighbours Middlesbrough, it is reported.

The Championship side are looking to strengthen their midfield options and Browne is set for a move down the A19. The deadline is 7pm tonight with a loan move likely according to the Northern Echo.

They report: “Le Bris appreciated what Browne offered Sunderland on and off the pitch, and his experience and leadership is one of the attributes that appealed to Boro.

“Boro have sanctioned Law McCabe's loan move to Plymouth which was completed earlier today, while Dan Barlaser will also be allowed to leave if an opportunity presents itself ahead of tonight's deadline.”

Sunderland have seriously strengthened their midfield options this summer and Browne’s game time will be limited as a result. Addressing the midfielder’s future in a recent press conference, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said: "We had this conversation with Alan, about game time and what he needs for the best future for him. It's an open conversation and we will see next week.”

The Black Cats have been busy over the course of the summer transfer window, bringing in a dozen signings since their promotion back to the Premier League in late May. But with a number of fringe players facing uncertain futures, the period up to Monday evening’s deadline could be characterised by a series of departures.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there? Phil Smith reports

“It's understood that Patrick Roberts is likely to join Birmingham City regardless of the winger pursuit. Sunderland could do with additional cover out wide, but the feeling behind the scenes is that they can't realistically stand in the way of such a superb servant to the club given the offer of regular football at a promotion-chasing team. Roberts worked with now Birmingham City boss Chris Davies at Celtic earlier in his career, and a deal is on track to go through before the deadline. Alan Browne is also expected to join Middlesbrough. Sunderland rate Browne’s ability and leadership highly but game time is likely to be limited this season and the move to Championship club suits all parties for the season ahead.

“Elsewhere, Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and Niall Huggins is close to linking up with Mike Dodds at Wycombe Wanderers in League One. A number of other departures are also expected. Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi, Milan Aleksic and Harrison Jones could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.”

