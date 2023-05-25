Abdoullah Ba has reflected on Sunderland's "rollercoaster" season in a social media post to supporters.

The 19-year-old French midfielder joined the Black Cats last summer on a bumper five-year deal from Le Harve. Since his arrival, Ba has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the club and netted the winning goal away at Norwich City earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland ended up reaching the play-offs but following the end of the regular campaign lost to Luton Town over two legs and missed out on the chance to play Coventry City at Wembley Stadium in the final.