Sunderland midfielder reflects on 'rollercoaster' season in social media message to fans
The latest Sunderland AFC news from around the web as the club heads into the summer off-season break.
Abdoullah Ba has reflected on Sunderland's "rollercoaster" season in a social media post to supporters.
The 19-year-old French midfielder joined the Black Cats last summer on a bumper five-year deal from Le Harve. Since his arrival, Ba has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the club and netted the winning goal away at Norwich City earlier this season.
Sunderland ended up reaching the play-offs but following the end of the regular campaign lost to Luton Town over two legs and missed out on the chance to play Coventry City at Wembley Stadium in the final.
Taking to Instagram, Ba told Sunderland fans: "What a very special first season in England. Hope you enjoyed as much as we did on the pitch. Proper rollercoaster but no regret, we will come back stronger (but first let us catch a break) Can’t wait to see you guys again, thanks for the incredible support everywhere."