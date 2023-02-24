Evans suffered an ACL injury in the early stages of the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, and has told safc.com that he may well miss the start of next season as well as the rest of this.

The experienced midfielder, and club captain, has already held talks with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman to discuss how he can help a young squad on their journey as he steps up and continues his own rehabilitation.

"Although I'll be out for the season and maybe a bit beyond, but they value that I can help in other ways and that's what I'll be trying to do," Evans told safc.com.

“Injuries are part of football and there's not much you can do about it. It was more of a contact one and it's unfortunate but, as I say, that's football.

“I've got my head around it now and I'm looking forward to the rehab and recovery. It's probably going to be a long road, but I've got Ross [Stewart] now by my side who's in a similar boat at the same kind of time so we'll have each other to drive each other through.

“I just want to crack on now and get started.

“I can't be on the pitch to try and help the lads so there's going to be other ways that - I've spoken to Kristjaan [Speakman] about - I can try and help,” Evans

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans

“As soon as I get on my feet and probably get off my crutches and be able to walk about, I'll be coming to games and trying to help the lads on matchdays."Evans is also likely to explore his future options while out.

