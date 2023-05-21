News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete reflects on Plymouth Argyle loan stint ahead of return

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has reflected on his loan stint at Plymouth Argyle this season.

By James Copley
Published 21st May 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has reflected on his loan stint at Plymouth Argyle this season with the former Fleetwood Town man now set to return to the North East.

Matete joined Plymouth on loan from Sunderland in January and helped the League One club gain promotion as champions, meaning they will play against the Black Cats in the Championship next season.

“I came into a winning culture,” said Matete to Argyle TV via Plymouth Live. “I've enjoyed it a lot. Every time I stepped on the pitch, I just tried to embrace it, and enjoy it.

“I love winning, so I felt like I fitted in quite well within the group. Demands are high within the players, the staff, everyone. It was just about me maintaining my own standards and not trying to let anyone down.

“It was unreal. Honestly, it's unreal. When I first came in, I got introduced to everyone, I was maybe a bit nervous, but they just brought me into the changing room, everyone was cool with me. I’ve met some teammates there that I’ll probably speak to for a long time.

“The goal when I signed was to get promoted – and we won the league. Objective: completed.”

“I really enjoyed Derby,” he said. “For some reason that one sticks in my mind. It was sold out, a Tuesday night. I came on and I thought I made a big impact that day and I really enjoyed it. Derby felt good. The atmosphere was rocking that day and I was just fired up.”

He added: “I’ve loved it. I'll say it probably exceeded expectations. There's some big hitters in League One; big, big players on big wages elsewhere, and their expectations are probably to get automatics.

“Here, maybe it was playoffs, I don't know. But I would say we've exceeded it. We've done well. We've won the league, we’re the best team in the league, so everyone here should be proud of themselves.

“To become champions was a special and unforgettable feeling. Home Park was bouncing every weekend thanks to you Janners. Wish the club all the best in the Championship.”

