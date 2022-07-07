Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are set to face Rangers in their first public pre-season friendly next weekend.

The Black Cats will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly following the Gers clash against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Rangers faced Partick Thistle in their first pre-season friendly recently in a 3-2 victory at Rangers Training Centre. The game was played in a similar fashion to Sunderland’s two friendlies against Blyth Spartans and Gateshead at the Academy of Light.

“It’s been great to get back and see the lads after some time off – training has been tough, but that’s what we expect in pre-season”, Winchester said.

“We’ve been put through our paces at the Academy of Light for a couple of weeks now and we’ve all been looking forward to Portugal.

“Rangers and Roma are two top sides, so it will be a test for us, but that’s what we’re here for.

“Obviously Rangers reached the Europa League final and to come up against a Jose Mourinho side will be fantastic.”

Winchester continued: “The supporters were unbelievable at Wembley, and it will be great to see them again.

“Hopefully we can produce two positive performances and build towards the start of the season.”

Sunderland will take on Rangers at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira, Portugal. The game is pencilled in for Saturday 9 July, with kick-off at 8pm (BST).