We're less than a month away from the January transfer window – with clubs already assessing potential in and outgoings.

Negotiations will also take into account players’ contracts at clubs, as some enter the final few months of their current deals.

That may allow clubs to sign players for a reduced fee, while some will be trying to agree new deals rather than losing assets on a free transfer.

According to Transfermarkt, here are the most valuable Championship players who are in the final year of their contracts.

It should be noted that some clubs have options to extend player's contracts - often by a further year.

1. (25th) Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) A former Sunderland forward who earned a two-and-a-half year deal at Middlesbrough following a trial period in 2021. That contract will end at the end of the season.

2. (24th) Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) The playmaker signed a two-year deal at Sunderland when they were in the Championship last year. He has 69 appearances for the Black Cats since the move.

3. (23rd) Bradley Dack (Blackburn) - Club option to extend Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has already played down reports the Black Cats could sign Dack from Blackburn in January. Rovers do have an option to extend Dack's contract by a further 12 months.

4. (22nd) Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) With the 25-year-old in the final year of his Rotherham contract, he's already been linked with a January move away from the New York Stadium.