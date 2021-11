Wyke, 28, is in a stable condition and in communication with his family, hospital staff and the club’s medical team.

The incident happened before Wigan’s match at Cambridge on Tuesday and the striker will continue to be monitored in hospital.

In a club statement, Wigan Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, said: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

Charlie Wyke.

“As a Club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected.”

Wigan teammate and former Sunderland captain Max Power tweeted: “We are all with you brother.”

Sunderland AFC’s official Twitter account added: “Get well soon, Charlie.”

Black Cats supporters were also quick to wish the striker well on social media.

On Twitter, @tenchylad said: “Wishing Charlie a speedy and safe recovery.”

@Philip_RJ89 added: “Scary news, but hopefully he’s on the road to recovery soon!”

@M_Keeling: “All the best Charlie. Awful stuff.”

@L0ZZYL: “Get well soon Charlie lad! Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

@AidanMackem: “Wish him a speedy recovery, opposing teams aside hope he's alright.”

