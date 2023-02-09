Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light midweek under the lights,

The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.

PSG loanee Michut started the game alongside Dan Neil in the middle of the park for Sunderland but was later substituted as the game wore on. Taking to Twitter after the match, the French midfielder said: “Not the result we want but we move on Saturday.”

