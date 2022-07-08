Here is all the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Sunderland are set to get their pre-season underway tomorrow as they face Rangers in Albufeira, Portugal.

The Black Cats flew out to Portugal on Wednesday for a week-long training camp, with friendlies against the Scottish side and Roma pencilled in.

The match will kick off at 8pm tomorrow night, as Alex Neil’s side look to enjoy a positive start to their pre-season campaign.

Tickets are still available for those who have travelled to Portugal, while you can also stream the match live via SAFSee - priced at £7.50 per fixture.

Upon their return to England, Sunderland are then due to face Dundee United, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United.

Their first match back in the Championship will be a home tie against Coventry City on 31st July 2022.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Millwall reject second bid for defender Millwall have reportedly turned down a second offer from QPR for young defender Danny McNamara. It is thought the West London club had come back with a bid of around £300k. (Football Insider)

2. Watford closing in on Barcelona striker Watford are reportedly nearing a deal for Barcelona's Rey Manaj, with the forward expect in London tomorrow. The 25-year-old scored five goals while on loan with Spezia last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

3. League One club target released Lilywhites defender Portsmouth are thought to be considering a move for Joe Rafferty after he was released by Preston North End last month. Tranmere Rovers are also keen on signing the 28-year-old. (HampshireLive)

4. Swansea City linked with Premier League teenager Swansea City are among the clubs linked with a loan deal for Brentford defender Fin Stevens. Reading and Blackpool are also thought to be keen. (Blackpool Gazette)