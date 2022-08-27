Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s after a dramatic Friday at the Academy of Light saw Sunderland’s head coach enter into discussions with their championship rivals following the sacking of Michael O'Neill.

Neil departed Sunderland yesterday in a move that has rocked Wearside and is expected to be announced as Stoke City manager in due course, leaving the Black Cats without a head coach ahead of today’s game against Norwich City.

Two early favourites have emerged with the bookies so far. Ex-Burnley manager Shaun Dyche is the current favourite at 2/1 with BetVictor. Former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is second in the running at 4/1.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Tony Mowbray, Manager of Blackburn Rovers reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Blackburn Rovers at London Road Stadium on April 15, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Mowbray was in attendance for Sunderland’s Championship opener against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. The 58-year-old sat next to the club’s head of player recruitment Stuart Harvey.