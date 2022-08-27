Sunderland managerial contender spotted at Stadium of Light against Coventry City
Alex Neil is set to join Stoke City in the coming hours.
That’s after a dramatic Friday at the Academy of Light saw Sunderland’s head coach enter into discussions with their championship rivals following the sacking of Michael O'Neill.
Neil departed Sunderland yesterday in a move that has rocked Wearside and is expected to be announced as Stoke City manager in due course, leaving the Black Cats without a head coach ahead of today’s game against Norwich City.
Two early favourites have emerged with the bookies so far. Ex-Burnley manager Shaun Dyche is the current favourite at 2/1 with BetVictor. Former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is second in the running at 4/1.
Interestingly, Mowbray was in attendance for Sunderland’s Championship opener against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. The 58-year-old sat next to the club’s head of player recruitment Stuart Harvey.
The pair have previously worked together at Blackburn Rovers.