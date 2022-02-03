Sunderland manager latest: Could Roy Keane make a stunning return to Wearside? What we know

Ideally, he would not want to leave a hugely successful punditry career behind to drop into League One, but doing so on Wearside could be an entirely different proposition.

The Echo understands there were tentative expressions of interest following Phil Parkinson's departure from the club in late 2020, but talks did not progress.

Sunderland were moving to a 'head coach' model and at that stage, Keane did not seem to fit the plan being put in place.

So what's changed now?

Well, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has made clear that this is a short-term brief to get the club promoted. There is a sense that Keane could make a significant impact in terms of leadership and driving standards. There is also no doubt about what impact it would have on the mood on Wearside, particularly in the aftermath of Jermain Defoe's arrival.

Only a quick glance at social media on Wednesday evening would have underlined that.

None of this is to say that it will definitely happen.

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane

Senior club sources insisted late on Wednesday that talks were ongoing with multiple candidates, and that no final decisions had been made.

Earlier in the day the club had confirmed the appointment of Mike Dodds as head of an interim management team, which was an indication that at that stage no successor to Johnson was imminent and that one might not be in place for Saturday's visit of Doncaster Rovers.

Louis-Dreyfus told talkSPORT on Tuesday that the recruitment process had only started on that morning, and that there were a vast number of candidates to assess.

Formal interviews were yet to begin as of Wednesday morning.

Moving forward Keane would have to weigh up whether what is likely to be an initial short-term deal is right for him to return to management, and whether he would be fully satisfied with the structure in which he will work.

For Sunderland, there is still a significant decision to be made about who gives them the best chance of getting over the line this season.

Grant McCann was one of those to be considered a strong early candidate, while Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock have made clear that they would be willing to take the job on.

It's clear all the same that the prospect of a return is more realistic now than it has been at any time since Keane's departure from the club in 2009, with sources who have knowledge of the club's managerial search indicating their belief that the Irishman appeared to be emerging as the preferred choice at this admittedly early stage.

Keane has spoken warmly about the club and his relationship with the people of Sunderland since his departure, and admitted that his time came to a premature conclusion as he clashed with then owner Ellis Short.

He has also reflected on his managerial career to date, and how he would approach returning to the dugout.

That this would be a major gamble for all parties is clear, but the potential upside is obvious.

Whether they opt to take it remains to be seen.

