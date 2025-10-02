Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make for Saturday’s game against Manchester United

Régis Le Bris has admitted that Lutsharel Geertruida might have to be patient in search of opportunities in his preferred central defensive position.

Geertruida impressed in a second-half cameo at right back as Sunderland beat Nottingham Forest last week, his longest outing to date for the Black Cats. Having made his first two appearances in midfield, Le Bris says his versatility will be key in the weeks and months ahead.

Sunderland signed Geertruida from RB Leipzig on an initial season-long loan deal, though they have the option to make it permanent next summer. Speaking ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Manchester United, Le Bris hinted heavily that he is not at this stage to break up his central defensive partnership and that Dan Ballard will be next in line if he does.

“His attitude is really good,” Le Bris said.

“With a late signing like him, it's always a little bit more difficult to connect in his strongest position because other players are already generating momentum and this is a positive for us. I still think Lucha is still a really good centre back but he is really versatile and when we signed him, we felt that his versatility could be very useful for us. He has already shown he can play midfield, right back, he could also play as a centre back in a three or a two. Probably as a left back as well, so now it's a question of momentum. It's obvious to say that at the minute, Nordi and Omar are doing really well and before that, Ballard was impressive. The competition is huge which is a positive for everyone, and we know that the season is long so there will be opportunities for everyone.”

Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland team news update

Though there had been some speculation this week that Nordi Mukiele was an injury doubt for the game at Old Trafford, Le Bris said he expected the French defender to be eligible for selection. Sunderland still have a number of longer-term injuries and though they are all making solid progress, Le Bris is not expecting anyone back immediately after the international break.

Reinildo remains absent due to suspension, and has two games left to serve.

“Nordi is fine, he’s OK,” Le Bris said.

“We have no new injuries. With Romaine and Dennis, there is no definite date for their return to play. We think it will probably be a month, maybe a month and a half. With Leo and Aji it is similar. Leo is back running, with Aji there was a very small injury so he took a little step back. Probably one month for each.”

