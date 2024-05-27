Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland man now has 422 career appearances to his name after being released in 2015

Luke O’Nien has posted a lengthy reflection on his release from Watford nine years ago.

The 29-year-old Sunderland captain came through the ranks with the Hornets but made just a single Championship appearance before his release in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a trial, O’Nien was handed a chance to impress in the EFL with Wycombe Wanderers under Gareth Ainsworth later that year and went on to make 101 league appearances for the club, forming part of the team that won promotion to League One.

After Sunderland’s relegation to League One from the Championship, O’Nien was snapped up by the Black Cats, who were then under the stewardship of Jack Ross. The future fan favourite struggled at times during his first campaign on Wearsode but has since featured 265 times in all competitions for the Black Cats.

On Instagram, O’Nien, reflecting on his history, said: “Nine years ago, my dad came home with a call from Watford. I thought it was about a new contract. Instead, he told me I had been released, three weeks after the season ended, after being led to believe I was getting another year. Thirteen years at Watford, and my dad was the one who told me I was done. No meeting, no exit plan, no feedback—nothing.

“I was devastated. I could have pointed fingers and been bitter. Instead, I chose to take ownership and start the next chapter of my career. What could I control? I needed a new club but didn’t know where to start. My goal was to get a trial. I trained hard while everyone else took a holiday. I had no agent, so I contacted everyone I knew. My dad emailed every club in the EFL, but no one replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, thanks to a good word from a manager during my loan at Wealdstone, I got a trial at Wycombe. Day 1 was a fitness test. I ran until I was the last man standing. In the in-house match, I gave everything. A week later, the manager signed me.

“Being out of contract is hard. You doubt yourself and question everything. But you have to hang in there. Don’t wait for opportunities—create them. Knock down doors until someone gives you a shot. If Wycombe had said no, I would have kept going until I found another opportunity. I signed on the lowest salary but had a year to prove myself.

“Three years later, I arrived at Sunderland. I faced adversity again and was out of the team for four months. But I remembered my lessons. When the manager asked if I’d played right back, I said yes, even though I hadn’t. I played 50 games that season, including two at Wembley. 1. Get a trial yourself. Use every contact. 2. Be ready for that trial. 3. Show the manager why he needs you.