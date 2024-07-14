Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton is “loving life” under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

The centre-back played for the first time in seven months after suffering a bad injury that required surgery back in February. Crompton came on at half-time for Dan Ballard during Sunderland’s 5-0 pre-season win at South Shields under Le Beis.

“It feels great to be back out there. It's been a long time now,” Crompton said. “I think seven months now since I last played, so it just feels great to get back out there with the lads and obviously coming on at half-time, playing with the likes of Dan Neil and Trei and that is a really good learning curve for me. It felt great to be back out there, I just want to push on now this season.

Crompton played for Sunderland during last summer’s pre-season under Tony Mowbray against South Shields. He then made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign after signing for Sunderland in July 2022.

The former Shrewsbury and Wolves man was named on the bench against Stoke City by Michael Beale earlier this season in the Championship but wasn't brought on as the Black Cats ran out 3-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

However, the 20-year-old picked up a serious injury while playing in the Premier League 2 for the under-21s at the end of January against Leeds United in Yorkshire, then spending a considerable amount of time away from the game after undergoing surgery.

“I think it's the minutes,” Crompton said when asked about the benefits of pre-season. “Obviously, the new gaffer coming in gets to have a good look at everyone. It's good for a few of the younger lads to get on as well, playing in front of these fans. Like last season, it's always a good occasion here. Yeah, I really enjoyed it.

“Loving it,” Crompton added about life under Le Bris. “It's really good. When you've got a new face in, you obviously really want to impress and you want to give a positive first impression. I think that's the same with all the lads. Obviously, it's nice to be back any pre-season, get back playing and loving it at the minute.”