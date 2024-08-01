Sunderland man absent amid transfer reports as new signing starts against Hebburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland play Hebburn Town tonight with one notable absence in Graeme Murty’s side

Oliver Bainbridge hasn’t made Graeme Murty’s squad to face Hebburn Town tonight in a pre-season friendly.

Scottish club Kilmarnock reportedly want to Bainbridge on loan for the season during the summer window.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is said to be “keen” on the defender whose displays stood out for the under-21 side on Wearside as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham.

Bainbridge is wants to play first-team football after knocking on the door for the first team at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season. Premier League club Everton have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old back in March.

The 19-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or left-back, penned a deal at Sunderland in the summer of 2023 which has one year left to run currently. The Black Cats, however, hold the option to extend the contract by another year and are expected to do so if not already triggered.

It is not clear as of yet whether Bainbridge’s omission is transfer-related. Murty, however, has started Sunderland’s newest recruit, former RB Leipzig midfielder Elias Lenz.

Lenz recently signed a two-year deal on Wearside having spent time at the club on trial towards the end of last season. The midfielder, who primarily operates as a deep-lying playmaker, captained Leipzig’s U19 team across the last two campaigns.

Starting XI: Chibueze, Lavery, Bell, Crompton, Jenson Jones, Middlemas, Lenz, Harrison Jones, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi, Waters

Subs: Richardson, Holcroft, Kindon, Jaydon Jones, Mitchell, Chungh, Walsh