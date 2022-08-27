Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Alex Neil will not take today’s game at the Stadium of Light this afternoon as he edges towards concluding a deal to become Stoke City’s manager, it has been said that the Scot picked Sunderland’s team before his departure.

It was confirmed before the game that Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins and Carl Winchester would all miss out on the game with historic injury issues.

However, it has been confirmed that Anthony Patterson will start in goal against Norwich City. There was no place for new signing Jewison Bennette, though, after the Costa Rica international arrived at the club earlier this week.

There was one change from the side that defeated Stoke City last time out with captain Corry Evans replacing Jay Matete. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms started up front.

Alex Pritchard will play in behind the strikers as Dan Neil returns from suspension to replace Elliot Embleton.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland player Dan Neil is challenged by Coventry player Fabio Tavares during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)