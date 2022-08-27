Sunderland make TWO midfield changes with new signing NOT in team to face Norwich City
Sunderland’s starting XI for the Championship clash against Norwich City has been revealed.
Although Alex Neil will not take today’s game at the Stadium of Light this afternoon as he edges towards concluding a deal to become Stoke City’s manager, it has been said that the Scot picked Sunderland’s team before his departure.
It was confirmed before the game that Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins and Carl Winchester would all miss out on the game with historic injury issues.
However, it has been confirmed that Anthony Patterson will start in goal against Norwich City. There was no place for new signing Jewison Bennette, though, after the Costa Rica international arrived at the club earlier this week.
There was one change from the side that defeated Stoke City last time out with captain Corry Evans replacing Jay Matete. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms started up front.
Alex Pritchard will play in behind the strikers as Dan Neil returns from suspension to replace Elliot Embleton.