Sunderland have made a move for Barnsley’s Callum Styles, according to reports.

The January transfer is now 23 days old with time running out for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to provide head coach Michael Beale with attacking and midfield reinforcements.

Beale's team have struggled for a goalscoring striker since last season under previous boss Tony Mowbray with many fans expecting Sunderland to make moves for another attacker during the window alongside another midfielder.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Sunderland is Styles. Sky Sports state that the Black Cats are looking to bolster their midfield with a loan move. Keith Downie has stated that any transfer could include a summer obligation to buy. He also adds that the deal is far from done.

Sunderland's midfield has consisted of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah this season for the most part with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Alex Pritchard playing further forward. Styles, though, is more of a number eight rather than a number six in the Corry Evans mould.

After the game against Hull City, Beale said that the club were looking to recruit more cover in the full back positions, but said that patience was required in a 'difficult window'. “There’s one or two areas we’d like to strengthen, but it’s a difficult window and we’re not the ones with the biggest pockets in that window in this division," Beale said.

"We’ll see. We’re working really hard behind the scenes, and we’re trying to bring players in, but I think we’re going to have to be a bit patient. My focus as the coach of the team has to be on the players that are in house and not waiting for people to come in from outside to solve it. If people arrive, fantastic. But if they don’t, then I have to get more out of this group, for sure."