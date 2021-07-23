Sunderland make FOURTH bid worth more than £1m for Exeter City ace Josh Key - reports

Key, who made 43 appearances in League Two last season, has got two years remaining on his Exeter contract. He can play in midfield and full-back.

Sky Sports report: "The offer is said to be worth upwards of £1m including add-ons.

“Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Key of Exeter City during the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Grimsby Town.

Earlier this week, Lee Johnson said: "In an ideal world, you come in day one of pre-season and you have all your players in position.

"We're not going to overspend and some teams have done that to have players in early.

"What I won't do is give an excuse before the season starts, we'll go into the season ready and prepared. There might be players playing who are unexpected, because of that, so it therefore comes to me to make the right decision,” he added.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.