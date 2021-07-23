Sunderland make FOURTH bid worth more than £1m for Exeter City ace Josh Key - reports
Sunderland are reported to have made a fourth bid worth more than £1m – including add-ons – for Exeter City ace Josh Key.
Key, who made 43 appearances in League Two last season, has got two years remaining on his Exeter contract. He can play in midfield and full-back.
Sky Sports report: "The offer is said to be worth upwards of £1m including add-ons.
“Talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks.”
Earlier this week, Lee Johnson said: "In an ideal world, you come in day one of pre-season and you have all your players in position.
"We're not going to overspend and some teams have done that to have players in early.
"What I won't do is give an excuse before the season starts, we'll go into the season ready and prepared. There might be players playing who are unexpected, because of that, so it therefore comes to me to make the right decision,” he added.