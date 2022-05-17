Here are all the best from today’s League One transfer rumours.

Sunderland fans have only days left until they will flock in their thousands to Wembley Stadium.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Black Cats had sold out their 43,960 allocation, while the club had also requested for more tickets.

Alex Neil will have a selection headache this weekend after Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts impressing in the semi-final, while Nathan Broadhead looks fit to start.

Meanwhile, the former Norwich City boss admitted that the team ‘had a couple of bumps and bruises’, with Bailey Wright and Lynden Gooch picking up minor injuries at Hillsborough.

However, Sunderland have mostly come out of the two legs unscathed and all will be eager to be handed a chance against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Portsmouth hopeful of £500k deal for loanee Portsmouth believe around £500,000 will be enough to sign Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter permanently this summer after an impressive loan spell in League One. The 22-year-old signed a new three-year deal with Rovers in August. (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Celtic target Shrewsbury youngster Celtic are showing interest in Shrewsbury Town starlet Ben Crompton, after he turned down a new deal with the League One club. The 18-year-old is highly regarded in Shropshire and had previously trained with the first team. (The 72)

3. Owls want highly-rated Plymouth star Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a swoop for Plymouth Argyle's Panutche Camara this summer. The midfielder will be allowed to leave the club after he turned down a new long-term deal at Home Park. (The Star)

4. Ex-Posh midfielder linked with League Two switch Kyle Barker, who has been released by Peterborough United, has since been linked with a move to Crawley Town or Crewe Alexandra. The 21-year-old captained Posh's U23 squad last season. (Sussex World)