Former Sunderland hopeful Jordan Cook now works in renewable energy after retiring from football

Former Sunderland man Jordan Cook has opened up on life after football, revealing a new career in the renewable energy sector more than a decade after making his Premier League debut for the Black Cats.

Cook, now 35, shared the update on LinkedIn, explaining how he has spent the past year working as a Wind Turbine Technician for Eastgate Engineering. In the post, the Hetton-le-Hole native outlined the significant transition he’s made since stepping away from professional football.

He wrote: “Excited to share a personal career milestone! A bit different from football! For just over a year now, I’ve been working as a Wind Turbine Technician for Eastgate Engineering on the Preservation side of a pre-assembly site—and it’s been a big change for me and an even bigger learning experience.

“My role focuses on making sure key turbine components, such as Nacelles and Towers, are fully protected and ready for installation. It’s technical, hands-on work that plays a vital part in ensuring wind farms are delivered safely and efficiently.

“Over the past year, I’ve also completed a number of certifications, including: MEWP, Telehandler, Winch, Actsafe Power Climber, SSSTS, Enhanced First Aid, GWO Advanced Rescue, and all GWO modules relevant to turbine pre-assembly and safety. These have helped me step up, stay safe, and support the team wherever I’m needed on site.

“Coming from a Professional Football background, transitioning into the Renewables industry has been a challenge I’ve really embraced. The discipline, teamwork, and focus I learned on the football pitch continue to serve me well out on site. Very happy to be contributing to the clean energy transition — and excited to keep learning and growing in this field.”

Cook began his career with Sunderland after joining the club as a seven-year-old and rose through the youth ranks. He made his Premier League debut in December 2010, coming off the bench against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and featured again a few weeks later in a 4–2 home defeat to Chelsea.

Loan spells at Darlington, Walsall, and Carlisle United helped him gain experience in the Football League, and after being released by Sunderland in 2012, he went on to enjoy a long and varied career with clubs including Charlton, Luton Town, Grimsby Town, Gateshead, Hartlepool United, and most recently, Blyth Spartans. In total, Cook made 263 senior appearances, scoring 30 goals, with spells in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, and National League.

