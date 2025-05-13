Ex-Sunderland captain Lorik Cana issues rallying cry ahead of Coventry City showdown

Sunderland play Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland captain Lorik Cana has issued a rallying cry to his former club ahead of Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The Black Cats head into the contest at the Stadium of Light protecting a narrow one-goal advantage, having beaten the Sky Blues 2-1 at the CBS Arena last week. Goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda were enough to seal a win for Regis Le Bris’ side away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with a spot at Wembley now dependent on the outcome of the reverse fixture on Wearside, Cana has delivered a message to his old side ahead of a pivotal showdown.

What did Lorik Cana say about Sunderland’s play-off push?

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team, the 41-year-old said: “Hello boys, Lorik Cana here, former club captain. Just a quick message to wish you good luck for the game. And I wish you get all that positive energy from people around you in the club, the fans, the story, everyone behind all this amazing club is and what they deserve. So I know you're going to do your best. Just try to get all the energy and put that energy in every challenge that you have. And I'm sure it's going to be okay. Wish you all the best. Come on, Sunderland.”

Cana signed for the Black Cats from Marseille in 2009, taking on the captain’s armband, and endeared himself greatly to supporters before leaving to join Galatasaray 12 months later. During his brief time in England, he made 35 first team appearances for Sunderland. Over the course of an illustrious career, he also represented the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, and FC Nantes, as well as winning 92 international caps for Albania.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who else has wished Sunderland well ahead of their play-off push?

A number of other high-profile ex-Sunderland players have also wished the Black Cats well heading into the play-offs. Prior to Friday’s trip to Coventry, former academy graduate Jordan Henderson said: “We are all behind you! Good luck, lads!” Elsewhere, Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said: “Good luck, boys. You guys, the club, the city, and especially the fans deserve to be in the Premier League! I’ll be supporting.”

Meanwhile, talismanic loanee Yann M’Vila sent a classy message to head coach Le Bris, stating: “I wanted to wish the Lads all the best for the play-off games! I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Regis since my U15 days, and I know a top coach. I’m rooting for the team to get back to the Premier League. The supporters truly deserve it after all their dedication and passion. Good luck, guys!”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris sends message to sell-out Sunderland crowd ahead of Coventry City second leg