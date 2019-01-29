Sunderland look set to beat Aberdeen to loan signing of Celtic ace Lewis Morgan

Sunderland loan target Lewis Morgan is reported to favour a move to Wearside and a reunion with Jack Ross.

Aberdeen are battling Sunderland for the winger's signature this month but widespread reports north of the border claim Morgan favours a move to the Stadium of Light, provided terms can be agreed.

The Daily Record claim Dons boss Derek McInnes was informed of Morgan's decision on Sunday afternoon, while the Scotsman report Morgan will move to Sunderland provided the clubs can agree terms.

Sunderland have until 11pm on Thursday to seal a deal, with Ross keen to reunite with his former St Mirren star Morgan.

The 22-year-old starred for Ross at St Mirren last season, scoring 18 goals as the Paisley side stormed to the second division title.

With his contract running down, Celtic bought him and loaned him back to St Mirren for the final months of the campaign.

He has made 13 appearances for Brendan Rodgers this season but Celtic have moved to considerably strengthen their options in the January window.

Several clubs are reported to have been in for Morgan but Sunderland are leading the race to sign him.

The Scotsman report: "Several clubs have declared an interest in the player but it is a straight fight between the Dons and the Black Cats with Morgan understood to prefer being reunited with his former St Mirren manager Jack Ross.

"Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was hoping the success of Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie’s loan spell at Pittodrie would influence things in his favour but Morgan will move to the Stadium of Light instead if the clubs can agree terms.​"

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed Sunderland's interest and says it will be Morgan's decision.

Rodgers said: "There's an interest from Sunderland and from Jack and there's one or two other clubs interested.

"We believe that getting him regular game time is absolutely important and hopefully that move will take place for him.

"It's about finding a club, but finding the right club that will give him the game time.

"It's up to the player. We can advise but the end decision is up to the player.

"He's in his early twenties, he's man enough now and all you can do is present the options, then it's up to him where he wants to play."