Sunderland loanee suffers suspected broken leg during Championship clash
Sunderland loanee Bailey Wright has suffered a suspected broken leg while playing for Rotherham United.
The Millers defeated West Brom 3-1 in the Championship on Good Friday to move up to 18th place and three points above Reading in 22nd with a game in hand.
Wright started in defence for Rotherham but was stretchered off midway through the first-half with Millers boss Matt Taylor explaining that the Australian could potentially be out for the season.
Speaking after the game, Taylor said: “Bailey’s injury looked bad. He felt a crack on landing. He’s a tough boy and when he tried to stand up and put weight on it, he couldn’t. It would suggest a break or severe damage of some sort.”
Wright has made seven Championship appearances for Rotherham United since joining on loan from Sunderland in January but has experienced a fair amount of bad luck after becoming concussed just seconds into his debut for the club.