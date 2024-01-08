It was a good debut for Harry Gardiner against Blyth Spartans last weekend.

Harry Gardiner netted a debut brace for Blyth Spartans on Saturday after signing for the non-league 24 hours previous.

The striker netted twice against Bishop Stortford in the National League North after concluding a loan move from Wearside to Northumberland.

Gardiner signed a new one-year deal at the club last summer which will extend his stay on Wearside until 2024. 20-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions for Sunderland's youth sides this season but will feature for Blyth for the next five games against Banbury United, Gloucester City, Scarborough, Warrington Town and Hereford.

"We’re really happy to bring Harry Gardner in and I’d like to thank Sunderland for their assistance getting it over the line for the weekend," Blyth manager Jon Shaw said after concluding the deal.

“I know Harry from when he was younger, he joined South Shields Academy before quickly being snapped up by Sunderland.

“Back then we could see he’s a goal scorer, he has a very good understanding of where to be and a great attitude.

“He’s spent four years developing and has become a key figure at the under-21’s level and I’m looking forward to seeing him prove himself in first-team football.”

Gardiner took his opportunity in the under-21s side following an ankle injury to fellow forward Max Thompson last season and was shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in February.