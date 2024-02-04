Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond was injured just 20 minutes into his debut for Carlisle United.

Diamond had not played any competitive football since a loan switch to Lincoln City was curtailed in March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland.

Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month and said he was looking forward to resuming his career following his acquittal.

He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity but moved to Carlisle on loan in search of regular game time with the club fighting relegation from League One.

The winger went straight into Carlisle's team but was withdrawn after 20 minutes of his first match with an injury. Carlisle were beaten 3-2 by Leyton Orient to slip to the bottom spot in League One.

In other news, another Sunderland loanee, Nectar Triantis, started for Hibernian for the first time in the Scottish Premiership against St Mirren after joining the club on deadline day.

The Australian played at centre-back but was powerless to prevent his new side from conceding three goals during a 3-0 loss. Eliezer Mayenda, who also joined Hibs on loan from Sunderland during deadline day, was named on the bench and was substituted on by manager Nick Montgomery at half-time.

Jay Matete, who made the move to Oxford United from Sunderland on loan during deadline day, was brought on for his debut during the closing stages of their 1-1 draw with Reading in League One.