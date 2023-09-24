Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland loanee Elliot Embleton has picked up a freak injury at Derby County, head coach Paul Warne has confirmed.

The attacking midfielder, who came up through Sunderland's academy system, joined the League One side on loan this past deadline day in the hope of playing regular football following an eight-month absence from the game.

Embleton suffered serious ankle ligament damage away to Hull City in December 2022 whilst playing for Sunderland in the Championship but had made a return to football for Derby County.

Embleton recently featured in the club's last two games against Lincoln and Portsmouth. However, Warne has confirmed that Embleton is set to undergo a scan on a thigh injury after injuring the muscle while taking a corner towards the end of a training session earlier this week for Derby County.

"It is disappointing," he said. "We've built Elliot up really slowly, he's done his rehab and we've built his minutes up. He played on Tuesday night, had a recovery day Wednesday, had a light session Thursday, and a light session Friday.

"He took a set-piece, the fourth corner he had taken, and felt something in his quad so it's hugely disappointing. In my career, I've never seen anybody pull anything taking a corner and it was right at the end of the session.

