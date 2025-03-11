Chris Mepham has detailed how Régis Le Bris handled dropping the defender for Dan Ballard earlier this year

Chris Mepham has detailed the behind-the-scenes conversation with Régis Le Bris after the defender was dropped for Dan Ballard.

The 27-year-old has been a regular under Le Bris since joining Sunderland on loan from Bournemouth last summer, playing 28 times in the Championship. After signing for the club, Mepham was handed 13 consecutive starts before missing the Stoke City home game in the league after receiving a red card against Sheffield United.

After returning straight away, the £12million player then started another 12 consecutive games under Le Bris in the Championship before being surprisingly dropped against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light, with Ballard getting the nod in defence. The former Arsenal prospect was then preferred to Mepham for the clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ballard was again preferred to Mepham for the game against Hull City at the Stadium of Light but picked up an injury in the first half, leading to his replacement by Mepham. Since then, the Welshman has been back in Le Bris’ team, starting in both of Sunderland’s last two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City. Against the Bluebirds last Saturday, Mepham netted the Black Cats’ winning goal in the 2-1 victory on Wearside.

Mepham, however, has revealed the head coach Le Bris was clear in his conversations with him after taking him out of the team for Ballard and added that he respected the Frenchman’s reasoning while also appreciating his communication and transparency.

"It was exactly that,” Mepham said when asked if Le Bris’ calm nature had changed during the conversation to tell him he was being dropped. “He was really clear on the reason behind it, and firstly, I respect that when a manager has to make that decision, and for me, it's just about having an honest conversation around that. He pulled me before he made the decisions while I was in the loop, and like I said, it's something I've experienced quite a few times.

“For me, as long as the manager's transparent and honest, which 100 per cent he was. He's someone I've got a lot of respect for, and he's done an incredible job. I think even the way he's managed the Wilson situation, I'm sure he wouldn't have expected to come out of the team but I think it's also important to reward players like Eli that are coming in and giving a really good account of themselves to almost give them the shirt and say, look, it's yours to lose now.”

“It was tough because, naturally, you want to be on the pitch as often as possible and help the team. I felt like my performances had been decent going into that, but I also had the conversation with the manager, and he made it clear that it wasn't directly linked to my performances. It's important to use people like Dan Ballard who have been waiting patiently, and I respected that.

“I understood the decision. I think that's why it's been good for me to come back into the team and show what I can do and help the team with two important wins. Hopefully, I can carry that momentum on now in a really important stage of the season.”

At 27 years old, Mepham is one of Sunderland’s older players in Le Bris’ squad, with the Harrow-born defender possessing a wealth of experience compared to some of the Black Cats’ teenage stars such as Eliezer Mayenda, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

"I think it's something that definitely I've learned,” Mepham added when asked about his experiences of being dropped previously. “I think I've experienced it a fair few times in my career, being in the team and coming out and feeling that frustration, but I think it's important to do things properly on the training pitch.

“You apply yourself and coming here, I knew that I'd hopefully be an example to younger players. I try and help people like Eli (Mayenda) that I find it frustrating at times when they're not starting and they're showing what they're about. I think it's important in their moments to help them and use my experience of being left out of the team and channel that in a way that can be positive for the team.”