Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle makes goalscoring impact as England lift Under-19 European Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England defeated Israel 3-1 after extra-time in Slovakia to seal a memorable night for the young Three Lions side.

It was the second time in just five years that England have won the trophy with the winning goals coming from Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey in extra-time.

After falling behind, England levelled just after half-time, courtesy of a strike from Callum Doyle who pounced on some pinball in the area to poke the ball home.

England's defender Callum Doyle (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle made 44 appearances in all competitions whilst on-loan at Sunderland last season but has now rejoined parent-club Manchester City.

Also featuring for England was Manchester City striker Liam Delap, son of former Sunderland player Rory.