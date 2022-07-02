Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle makes goalscoring impact as England lift Under-19 European Championship

England defeated Israel 3-1 after extra-time in Slovakia to seal a memorable night for the young Three Lions side.
It was the second time in just five years that England have won the trophy with the winning goals coming from Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey in extra-time.
After falling behind, England levelled just after half-time, courtesy of a strike from Callum Doyle who pounced on some pinball in the area to poke the ball home.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland transfer news: Former Black Cats star ‘open’ to SoL return this summer, Millwall ‘pull out’ of race to sign £2m Aberdeen ace
-
2
Sunderland announce young trio sign first deals with club
-
3
Newcastle United given green light to bid for winger
-
4
Arsenal negotiate 'significant sell-on fee' into defender's Sunderland contract
-
5
Nine wide players Sunderland could try to sign this summer - including ex-Leeds, Liverpool and Norwich men
Doyle made 44 appearances in all competitions whilst on-loan at Sunderland last season but has now rejoined parent-club Manchester City.
Also featuring for England was Manchester City striker Liam Delap, son of former Sunderland player Rory.
Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison, who was heavily-linked with a move to Wearside last summer before joining Burton Albion on-loan, was an unused substitute.