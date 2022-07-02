Loading...

Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle makes goalscoring impact as England lift Under-19 European Championship

Sunderland supporters will recognise a few familiar names in the England side that won in the final of the Under-19’s European Championships on Friday night.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:30 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

England defeated Israel 3-1 after extra-time in Slovakia to seal a memorable night for the young Three Lions side.

It was the second time in just five years that England have won the trophy with the winning goals coming from Aston Villa pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey in extra-time.

After falling behind, England levelled just after half-time, courtesy of a strike from Callum Doyle who pounced on some pinball in the area to poke the ball home.

England's defender Callum Doyle (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Doyle made 44 appearances in all competitions whilst on-loan at Sunderland last season but has now rejoined parent-club Manchester City.

Also featuring for England was Manchester City striker Liam Delap, son of former Sunderland player Rory.

Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison, who was heavily-linked with a move to Wearside last summer before joining Burton Albion on-loan, was an unused substitute.

EnglandSunderlandDaniel JebbisonManchester CityIsrael