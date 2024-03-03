Sunderland loanee benched for third consecutive game as Eliezer Mayenda remains an unused sub despite Hibs win
Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis was named on the bench for the third consecutive Hibernian game this weekend.
The Australian defender has made six appearances for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership since his January loan move but was dropped for the game against Dundee a week ago but was brought on towards the end of the game, which Hibs won.
Triantis was once again named on the bench by manager Nick Montgomery for the midweek draw against Hearts, with the Australian making another second-half appearance, and again for Hibs' 2-1 win against Ross County on Saturday. Triantis made his sixth appearance of the campaign off the subs bench.
Interestingly, despite Hibs winning against Ross County, Sunderland loanee striker Eliezer Mayenda didn't make a cameo appearance off the bench for Montgomery's with the striker stuck on just one showing off the bench so far for the Scottish side since his own January loan move.
Both Mayenda and Triantis joined the Black Cats during last summer's recruitment wave but couldn't nail down a starting spot and were loaned out last January.
Elsewhere, Sunderland loanee goalkeeper Alex Bass played the full game during AFC Wimbledon's historic last-minute 1-0 win over rivals MK Dons in League Two with Ronan Curtis' last strike sparking wild celebrations.
Jay Matete was an unused substitute as Oxford United lost 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park as was Joe Anderson during Shrewsbury Town's 2-0 loss to Blackpool in League One. Matty Young started in goal for Darlington as The Quakers recorded their third win on the spin. Jewison Bennette has played twice for Aris so far since his January loan move with the Greek side back in action on Sunday.