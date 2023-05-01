Sunderland loan watch: How are Jay Matete, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku & Co doing

And of course, not everyone can feature for Tony Mowbray’s side at once, so players will look at a temporary moves away in-order to play regular football.

Here we have taken a closer look at how they have performed away from the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Winchester - Shrewsbury Town

Liam Delap of Stoke City moves away from Jay Matete of Sunderland. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

After 60 appearances in the prior two years at Sunderland, Carl Winchester was loaned out to League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Winchester has featured 40 times for the Shrews in all competitions this season and most likely is set to leave Sunderland with his contract expiring this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Matete - Plymouth Argyle

Jay Matete was loaned out in the winter transfer window after just eight appearances in the first half of the season to get some game time under his belt.

The 22-year-old moved to Plymouth Argyle and has played his part in midfield, in their pursuit of the League One title scoring one and getting two assists.

Leon Dajaku - FC St. Gallen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German signed on a permanent deal in the summer following a successful loan spell in League One, but he never received the opportunity in the Championship.

A January loan spell to Swiss side FC St. Gallen was aimed at helping him try and hit the ground running again, but he fell short managing just one full 90-minute appearance, most recently being sent-off against FC Zurich.

Bailey Wright - Rotherham United

Bailey Wright was a key part in Sunderland's play-off promotion side but fell down the pecking order for the 2022-23 season. He featured 14 times for Sunderland, before a loan spell with Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright has played just seven times during his loan spell and may look for a move away from Wearside in the summer to gain more regular game time.

Michael Spellman - Blyth Spartans

The tricky winger joined Blyth Spartans on February 4, 2023, and has been a key part of Graham Fenton’s side in the late stages of the season.

Michael Spellman has featured 16 times for the Spartans in all competitions this season and may need another loan spell away before he is first-team ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Newall - Darlington

The 21-year-old defender joined Alun Armstrong’s Darlington in February for the remainder of the season and has been a regular starter for the Quakers. Nathan Newall has played 13 games for Darlington and the defender has scored once at his time at Blackwell Meadows.

Connor Pye - Morpeth Town

Connor Pye joined Morpeth Town on February 21 on an initial one-month loan deal which was since extended till the end of the season. The 19-year-old has featured 12 times for Morpeth in the Northern Premier League - Premier Division and featured in their Northumberland Senior Cup run, which the Highwaymen won at St James’ Park, beating a rotated Blyth Spartans, 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Robinson - Lancaster City

Just like Pye, Owen Robinson joined Lancaster City on an initial one-month loan which was extended till the end of the season. The young midfielder played six times for Lancaster, scoring once in a 2-1 win against Belper Town.

Tom Chiabi - Morpeth Town

Tom Chiabi followed Pye to Morpeth and signed a loan deal with the Highwaymen until May 8, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiabi played eight times for Craig Lynch’s side, but he was ineligible for their Northumberland Senior Cup run.

Harry Gardiner - South Shields

Young striker Harry Gardiner joined South Shields on March 23, having been part of the young Mariners’ squad between the summer of 2020 and February 2021.

He featured three times for Kevin Phillips’ side, who eventually went on to win the Northern Premier League - Premier Division and were promoted to the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Richardson and Ethan Kachosa - Guiseley

Both players joined Guiseley on March 23 from the Black Cats academy. Goalkeeper Adam Richardson did not make an appearance during his spell at Nethermoor Park.

Whereas, Ethan Kachosa played six times in both defence and midfield for the Lions, scoring once.

Tom Scott - Kettering Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Scott was the final loanee away from Sunderland, joining Kettering Town on March 24, 2023.