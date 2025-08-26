David Ornstein has confirmed that a former Sunderland academy prospect has signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool

Former Sunderland academy prospect James McConnell has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool and is set to join Ajax on a season-long loan, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who left Wearside for Merseyside at U15 level, has been highly rated within Liverpool’s setup and is regarded as one of their brightest young talents. McConnell made his senior debut in Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Norwich City in January 2023 and also featured from the bench in the EFL Cup final triumph over Chelsea in 2024.

According to Ornstein, Ajax have reached an agreement with Liverpool and the player for a move designed to give McConnell regular first-team football at the base of midfield. The England youth international is set to undergo a medical before completing his temporary switch to the Eredivisie giants.

McConnell’s development has drawn interest from several clubs, with Ipswich Town, West Brom and Derby County all enquiring about his availability earlier this summer. Bundesliga sides have also monitored his situation, but Liverpool are not believed to have entertained any proposals involving an option to buy.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has previously underlined McConnell’s importance to the club’s long-term plans. Earlier this year, Slot blocked a potential loan move following the youngster’s impressive performance in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven, highlighting his trust in the midfielder’s quality. McConnell, a regular for England’s U20s, has earned widespread praise for his calmness and composure in the No.6 role, with Jurgen Klopp also previously hailing his maturity and intelligence on the ball.

Despite the imminent loan switch, Liverpool remain committed to McConnell’s long-term future, having tied him down to a new deal running until 2029. The move to Ajax is expected to provide valuable experience and exposure at a high level, with the Dutch club competing in both the Eredivisie and European football this season.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

In other news, striker Luís Semedo has sealed a season-long loan move to Moreirense in Portugal, according to reports from A Bola. The 22-year-old forward, who joined Sunderland from Benfica in 2023, spent last season on loan at Juventus Next Gen, where he scored two goals in 28 appearances. Semedo is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, but with first-team opportunities limited under Régis Le Bris, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have sanctioned the temporary switch to aid his development.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have had a £30.2million bid rejected for Dilane Bakwa, the Strasbourg forward who has also attracted interest from Sunderland, Leeds, and several other Premier League clubs. The France U21 international, who can operate both on the wing and through the middle, is keen on a move to England, though Strasbourg are holding out for a higher fee. That’s according to the BBC.

With less than a week until the deadline, Sunderland’s recruitment team remain active on multiple fronts as they seek to add top-level quality before September 1 while trimming the squad through loans and exits. The Black Cats are back in action on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town before facing Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with both games taking place at the Stadium of Light

