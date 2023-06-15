Sunderland appear to have missed out on youngster Terry Devlin with the Oxford United Crystal Palace and Stoke City-linked player set to join Portsmouth.

Reports yesterday stated that East Belfast club Glentoran were braced to lose the 19-year-old box-to-box midfielder to the Football League this summer with several clubs interested in a deal including Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, fresh talk this morning has suggested that Pompey are set to win the race for Devlin. The Belfast Telegraph claims the Northern Ireland under-21 international was at Fratton Park yesterday completing a switch.