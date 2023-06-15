Sunderland-linked youth starlet Terry Devlin set for Portsmouth transfer amid Stoke City links
Portsmouth are closing in on the Sunderland-linked youngster...
Sunderland appear to have missed out on youngster Terry Devlin with the Oxford United Crystal Palace and Stoke City-linked player set to join Portsmouth.
Reports yesterday stated that East Belfast club Glentoran were braced to lose the 19-year-old box-to-box midfielder to the Football League this summer with several clubs interested in a deal including Portsmouth and Sunderland.
However, fresh talk this morning has suggested that Pompey are set to win the race for Devlin. The Belfast Telegraph claims the Northern Ireland under-21 international was at Fratton Park yesterday completing a switch.
The transfer window opened earlier this week with Sunderland having concluded deals for Jobe Bellingham and Nectar Triantis already. Free agent striker Luis Semedo has also been linked with the Black Cats but there is also interest from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.
Bellingham, 17, is set to make the move to Sunderland from Birmingham City when he returns from England youth international duty after the deal was announced by both Black Cats and the Blues this week.