The latest Sunderland transfer news has seen the club linked with three new names over the past week.

Sunderland have been linked with three players as we approach the January transfer window.

The Black Cats face Birmingham at the Stadium of Light but that hasn't stopped the transfer rumour mill.

Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland transfer headlines that you may have missed:

Nathaniel Adjei

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are locked in a 'transfer race' for Nathaniel Adjei - with Championship rivals Preston North End also said to be interested.

The 21-year-old Ghanian defender is attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to a report from The Sun.

They state that the trio of second-tier clubs want the defender to help bolster their respective promotion pushes as they eye a spot in the 20-team Premier League.

It is also said that Rangers have sent scouts to watch Adjei, who plays for Hammarby IF in Allsvenskan, Sweden.

Fabio Jalo

Sunderland are among a number of clubs linked with 17-year-old wonderkid Fabio Jalo ahead of the January transfer window.

Football website TEAMtalk have stated that Brighton, Everton and Fulham are also keeping an eye on the youngster ahead of the winter window.

Their report also claims that Championship Leeds United and Sunderland are also amongst the sides showing a real interest in the Barnsley player.

Ali Al Hamadi

Leeds United, Hull City, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Stoke City are reportedly interested in AFC Wimbledon youngster Ali Al Hamadi.

Sunderland are also believed to have sent scouts to watch the forward with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.