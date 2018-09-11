Sunderland linked with swoop for ex-Middlesbrough winger

Have your say

Sunderland are keeping tabs on ex-Middlesbrough winger Junior Mondal, according to reports.

HITC Sport report Sunderland and Scunthorpe United are both scouting the wideman, Mondal has been impressing for Evo-Stik Premier North side Whitby Town.

The transfer window for permanent signings closed in early August with the loan window closing at the end of last month.

Any move would have to wait until January when the window reopens.

Mondal came through the youth academy at Boro having joined the club at the age of 11.

He was released in the summer of 2017 without making a senior start for Boro.