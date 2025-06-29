Sunderland linked with Senegal striker after 14-goal breakout season – report

The Black Cats are reportedly tracking Lorient forward Sambou Soumano following his breakout campaign

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for Lorient striker Sambou Soumano, with the Senegalese forward attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

According to Football Insider, Brentford, Burnley and Sunderland are all keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old, who enjoyed a standout campaign in France’s second tier last season.

Soumano scored 14 goals in just 11 starts, helping to fire Lorient back into Ligue 1 at the first time of asking. His form has not only put him on the radar of potential suitors in the Premier League, but has also caught the attention of Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, who is reportedly considering him for the next international call-up.

With just one year left on his contract, Lorient could face pressure to sell the striker this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2026. The report claims interest is growing quickly, with Premier League clubs keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Sunderland, now back in the top flight, are expected to add further depth in forward areas as they look to build a squad capable of staying up. Fellow promoted side Burnley are also said to be in the mix, while Brentford may be preparing for life after Bryan Mbeumo, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Senegal boss Thiaw is said to rate Soumano highly, reportedly believing he is already at the level of current national team striker Nicolas Jackson.

Soumano is known for his clinical edge and relentless pressing, traits that align with Sunderland’s forward-focused, high-energy approach under Régis Le Bris, who could be familiar with the striker from his time managing in France. The Black Cats have stepped up their recruitment push in recent days following the impending arrival of Habib Diarra in a £30million club-record deal and the imminent appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as director of football.