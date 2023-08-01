French side Paris Saint-Germain are said to be "in discussions" with Sunderland over 24-year-old French right-back Colin Dagba.

The defender was on loan at Strasbourg last season and is a former France under-21 international. Sunderland and PSG did business last year with the loan of Edouard Michut last summer.

Foot Mercato state that Sunderland have "opened discussions" to sign Dagba on a permanent deal with both sides are keen to make a deal happen for the former Boulogne player.

The Black Cats have Trai Hume as their main right-back currently with Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien able to deputise if needed.

Sunderland are also expected to conclude the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop when the Old Trafford club return from their pre-season tour of America.