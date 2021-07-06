The 21-year-old made 31 SPL appearances for The Saints last season while helping the side win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup double.

Several clubs, including SPL giants Celtic as well as Championship clubs Stoke City and Hull City, have already been credited with interest in McCann.

And according to reports in Scotland, via The Courier, Sunderland have joined the growing list of clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Ali McCann playing for St Johnstone.

McCann has also earned six caps for Northern Ireland and has been priced in the £2 million bracket by St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is hopeful he can make two new signings this week following his side’s pre-season friendly at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.