Sunderland have been linked with another youth player following the conclusion of the Jobe Bellingham deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Bellingham, 17, is set to make the move to Sunderland from Birmingham City when he returns from international duty after the deal was announced by both clubs.

However, Sunderland are have now been linked with highly-regarded Northern Ireland under-21 international Terry Devlin with Oxford United Crystal Palace and Stoke City also said to be interested.

Reports state that East Belfast club Glentoran are braced to lose the 19-year-old box-to-box midfielder to the Football League this summer with several clubs interested in a deal including League One club Portsmouth.