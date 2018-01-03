Sunderland linked with Middlesbrough duo as Watford want cut-price Didier Ndong deal

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been credited with an interest in two Middlesbrough midfielders as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Coleman has been hit with a midfield injury crisis as Darron Gibson joined Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell and Lynden Gooch on the sidelines.

For all the latest transfer news, follow our live updates here

Paddy McNair revealed to the Echo today that he looking to build up his fitness but Coleman could still need midfield reinforcements.

The Northern Echo today claimed that Sunderland are monitoring Boro midfield duo Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw ahead of a possible move this transfer window.

The duo haven't featured under new boss Tony Pulis so far, and with Pulis saying he wants to trim his squad, they could be surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, Ndong's future could be resolved over the next couple of weeks, with Watford understood to be weighing up a bid for the gabon star.

Ndong cost Sunderland a club record £13.6million in the summer of 2016, but reports in the national media claim Watford are hoping to sign the midfielder for as little as £8million.

Coleman has been linked with a move for free agent David Cotterill while he continues to have an interest in another Welsh international, Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn.

For all the latest transfer news, follow our live updates here