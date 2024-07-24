Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with another new name during the transfer window...

Sunderland have reportedly “made an enquiry” about taking Leicester defender Ben Nelson on loan.

That’s according to a report from Sunderland Nation, which also claims that several other clubs in the Championship are keen on the England youth international defender. The 20-year-old picked up a winners medal in the second-tier last season with Leicester City but only made five league appearances under Enzo Maresca.

Nelson spent time on loan at Rochdale and Doncaster Rovers in League Two during the 2022-23 season, making 35 appearances across all competitions combined for the two EFL clubs. The centre-back also featured in first-team squads during Leicester City's 2020-21 Europa League campaign and was named Academy Player of the Season at the end of the season.