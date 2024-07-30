Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines from around the web that you may have missed

Sunderland’s transfer window appears to be heating up...

Sunderland won against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday after Jack Clarke’s goal. The Black Cats have beaten the Tangerines, South Shields and CD Eldense this summer alongside a loss to Gateshead and a draw against Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland are set to face Bradford City on Tuesday at Valley Parade with another trip to the same ground to play Olympique Marseille before the opening Championship game of the season away to Cardiff City on August 10.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk that you may have missed:

Sunderland sign RB Leipzig man

Kristjaan Speakman has sanctioned a deal for Sunderland to sign a highly-rated German youth midfielder.

Sunderland have strengthened their under-21 side for the campaign ahead by concluding an ambitious deal for former RB Leipzig midfielder Elias Lenz.

Lenz has signed a two-year deal on Wearside having spent time at the club on trial towards the end of last season. The midfielder, who primarily operates as a deep-lying playmaker, captained Leipzig’s U19 team across the last two campaigns. Sunderland have confirmed that he will go into Graeme Murty’s U21 squad for the upcoming season.

Sunderland and rivals linked with youth prodigy

Sunderland have been linked with a youth international midfielder during the summer window - but face competition from three of their Championship rivals.

The Black Cats alongside Leeds United are reportedly two of four Championship clubs currently monitoring Metalist Kharkiv midfielder Hennadiy Synchuk this summer.

A report from TaToTake claims that Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Derby County are all interested in the Ukrainian youth international with Leeds United apparently leading the race to sign the 18-year-old prodigy.

Sunderland linked with Finnish winger

A report in Finland has claimed Sunderland are interested in 21-year-old winger Topi Keskinen.

According to Finnish outlet MTV Uutiset, both the Black Cats and Middlesbrough have ‘been in contact with the player’s camp’ yet haven’t made an actual offer to his club HJK Helsinki.