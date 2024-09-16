Sunderland linked with double transfer exit as top-level clubs show interest in highly-rated duo
Sunderland lost for the first time in the league this season last weekend against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.
However, several transfer stories have emerged in recent days which will interest Sunderland fans ahead of the January transfer window with business expected under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.
The Black Cats took the lead against Plymouth in the first half through a Patrick Roberts penalty won by Chris Rigg. Sunderland conceded shortly after the break as Anthony Patterson’s superb save was turned into the net accidentally by Dan Ballard, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.
The hosts then took the lead with 73 minutes on the clock through a Ryan Hardie penalty after a foul from Ballard in the area. With just four minutes left of normal time, Romaine Mundle bagged Sunderland an equaliser.
But in stoppage time Joe Edwards fired home to hand Wayne Rooney his first league win as Plymouth boss and Régis Le Bris’ first Championship loss. Here, though, we look at the main transfer headlines that you may have missed:
Liverpool and Everton interest in Patterson
Everton and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
HITC have claimed that Patterson is on Everton’s goalkeeper shortlist in the event of Jordan Pickford’s departure.
Patterson has kept three clean sheets in five games with the Black Cats in the automatic promotion places but came under criticism after last weekend’s loss to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth with many fans feeling he could have done better for the Pilgrims’ winning goal.
The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Sunderland’s first team since midway through the Black Cats final campaign in League One. Patterson played in 45 of the club’s Championship fixtures last season with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal also said to be interested.
HITC also claim that Patterson is on Liverpool’s radar as Arne Slot’s side prepares for the likely departure of Caoimhin Kelleher in 2025 with the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper in search of regular game time.
Transfer interest in Chris Rigg
Real Madrid and Dortmund are reportedly tracking Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg.
The 17-year-old jetted off on England youth international duty this week after appearing in each of Sunderland’s opening games so far this season.
Rigg signed his first professional deal at the Academy of Light this summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League. However, Sunderland were able to offer Rigg a good financial package and the chance to play regularly in the Championship.
HITC claim that some top continental sides are taking an interest in Rigg’s progress. Indeed, the online publication even goes as far as to suggest that some scouts regard the starlet as “the best young English player since Jude Bellingham”.
Fellow German outfits RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are also credited with interest, while several unnamed English sides are said to believe that Rigg has a “huge future” and that he is “likely to be the next big-money Championship departure”.
