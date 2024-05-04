Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with two strikers in recent days ahead of the transfer window.

The Black Cats’ recruits in forward areas during last summer’s trading period have largely flattered to deceive. Hemir Semedo, signed from Benfica, hasn’t scored while Eliezer Mayenda was loaned to Hibernian mid-way through the season after failing to break into the first-team set-up.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow has managed one goal during his 12-month stay on Wearside while Nazairy Rusyn has netted twice. With Sunderland’s historic striker issues at the forefront of supporters’ minds, the club are under pressure to bring in a quality goalscorer or two this summer.

Interestingly; Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh on a free transfer.

Football Insider have claimed that the trio of clubs are keen on the attacker after Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window. It was claimed that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year and even saw an initial bid rejected. Drammeh is out of contract in the summer.

The Barcelona-born player has rejected contract offers to remain with Sevilla and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when his deal expires this summer. Sunderland’s striker woes in recent seasons have been well-documented with Speakman expected to bring in reinforcements ahead of the 2024-24 season.

The Black Cats have also been linked with signing West Ham striker Divin Mubama this summer - with the teenager’s contract set to expire at the London Stadium. Sunderland are said to be “frontrunners”.

The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window, when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation. Mubama has made just five league appearances this season and played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy.