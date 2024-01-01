The latest transfer news sees Sunderland linked with a double deal now the window has officially opened.

Sunderland have been linked with a double transfer deal with the winter window now open for Premier League and EFL clubs.

First up, several clubs are said to be monitoring Aldershot Town star Joshua Stokes ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window. The midfielder has netted 15 goals since his summer move to the club from Sudbury with his club sitting 10th in the National League.

Reports have stated that the 19-year-old has been followed by Championship trio Norwich, Ipswich and Sunderland, as well as League One's Derby County, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon. Sunderland have also been re-linked with Leeds United's ex-Millwall loanee defender Charlie Cresswell with the centre-half struggling for game time under Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, is thought to be a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with former loan club Millwall and league rivals Middlesbrough thought to be keen.

The 21-year-old centre-back's chances have been few and far between under Farke, with the England youth international making just four appearances in the Championship so far this season. Middlesbrough, though, have done recent loan business with Leeds after managing to sign Black Cats fan Sam Greenwood under the Black Cats' noses last summer.